'All Creatures Great & Small' Season 5 Cast Changes: 6 Actors to Return, 1 Star Is Back from Season 3!

Great news for fans of the PBS Masterpiece series All Creatures Great and Small!

After Season four wrapped up in February 2024, it was quickly announced that the show would be getting a fifth AND sixth season!

In addition to the renewal news, PBS also confirmed that certain actors will be returning for the new seasons. In addition, they confirmed that one actor who was not in season four will be returning for seasons 5 and 6!

Head inside for the full list of casting news for All Creatures Great and Small…