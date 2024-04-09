Top Stories
Zendaya Talks Tom Holland, What She Realized About Their Relationship, If She Has a Hollywood Friend Group, Why She Might Say 'No' to a Selfie, &amp; More

Zendaya Talks Tom Holland, What She Realized About Their Relationship, If She Has a Hollywood Friend Group, Why She Might Say 'No' to a Selfie, & More

Rihanna Reveals Baby RZA's First Word, How Many Kids She Wants With A$AP Rocky, Relationship Timeline, Plastic Surgery &amp; Music Career Status

Rihanna Reveals Baby RZA's First Word, How Many Kids She Wants With A$AP Rocky, Relationship Timeline, Plastic Surgery & Music Career Status

ABC Renews 4 TV Shows in 2024, Reveals 2 Series Are Ending

ABC Renews 4 TV Shows in 2024, Reveals 2 Series Are Ending

Apr 09, 2024 at 1:55 pm
By JJ Staff

'All Creatures Great & Small' Season 5 Cast Changes: 6 Actors to Return, 1 Star Is Back from Season 3!

Continue Here »

'All Creatures Great & Small' Season 5 Cast Changes: 6 Actors to Return, 1 Star Is Back from Season 3!

Great news for fans of the PBS Masterpiece series All Creatures Great and Small!

After Season four wrapped up in February 2024, it was quickly announced that the show would be getting a fifth AND sixth season!

In addition to the renewal news, PBS also confirmed that certain actors will be returning for the new seasons. In addition, they confirmed that one actor who was not in season four will be returning for seasons 5 and 6!

Head inside for the full list of casting news for All Creatures Great and Small…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: PBS
Posted to: All Creatures Great and Small, EG, Extended, PBS, Slideshow, Television