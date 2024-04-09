'Days of Our Lives' Male Stars Strip Shirtless for 'Playgirl,' Speak to 'Hunky Soap Star' & 'Eye Candy' Labels

The leading men of Days of Our Lives are stripping shirtless for Playgirl, and we have all five cover photos!

Paul Telfer, Robert Scott Wilson, Eric Martsolf, Christopher Sean and Bryan Dattilo all took off their clothes down to their underwear for the sexy photo shoot.

Days of Our Lives currently airs on Peacock and is in it’s 59th season on the network!

We’ve included some of the interview highlights below…

Playgirl asked, “How would you describe the ‘soap hunk’ archetype?”

Christopher: When I think soap hunk I think sexy. Sexy body, sexy smile. Soap hunks are for the thirsty fans.

Bryan: Soap hunk should be a compliment to a daytime star, although there is a stigma too. Sometimes, it means [you’re] only good for shirts off-only scenes and not too bright.

Robert: I’d say the male characters on a show would [also] typically be charismatic or charming. Bad boys to business men, lawyers to doctors, often played by decent-looking guys with some good acting chops, and maybe a few abs sprinkled in there.

Paul: For me, it is a romance novel cover come to life. But on the other [hand, there’s also this] accessibility. The daytime “hunk” is in people’s living rooms almost every day, and there is a sense of proximity that a movie star, for example, doesn’t have. Makes it very special; fantasy that is also domesticated.

Playgirl asked, “How do you feel about being considered a ‘hunky soap opera star’? Do you embrace the title?”

Eric: I’ve always wondered where the “hunk” phrase came; a hunk of what exactly? What I embrace is the opportunity to give folks some well needed escapism from their lives when needed.

Christopher: I’m honored to embrace it. I just wish to see more half-Japanese actors bestowed with the title in the industry as well.

Paul: The buck-toothed, lisping, overweight, perennial new kid at school with a flat top and Scottish accent in England would be very amused to know he grew up to be this “sex object”! Seriously, I very much embrace it.

Bryan: Hunky soap opera star!! Me? No, I’m just an actor who reacts for a living. 5 feet and 73\4 inches, stocky, and not Tom Cruise. So, I don’t fit that title.

Playgirl asked, “it’s always fun to be eye candy, but are there downsides to being thought of this way?”

Bryan: I hate the phrase eye-candy. It’s why I stopped working out years ago. Now I just stay in shape for myself and my health. Not to be eye-candy.

Eric: One can’t control what the public thinks or how they define you. The good daytime actors have just as much depth on the inside as displayed on the outside. Staying power in the soap world requires understanding of character and an incredible work ethic. It’s not for everyone.

Robert: I mean abs are cool, but being a good actor was always cooler to me… I’m still just a kid from Massachusetts with work ethic and passion. I just happen to do my sit-ups too.

Paul: I never assume that, just because lots of people think I’m attractive, everyone will find me attractive. You get a lot of adulation and praise from fans, but the ones that don’t like you, they also let you know. You can get your bubble popped very quickly. Definitely keeps you grounded.

Christopher: People feel they can do or say what they want to you because you are their fantasy person.

Robert: With that said, I love the passion of our fans, but even I have a boundary. Suppose it comes with the territory, but grateful for it all.

There’s a lot more to the interview, and more photos, over at Playgirl.com!

