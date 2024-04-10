'Cobra Kai' Season 6 Cast: 12 Actors Expected to Return, 1 Star Seemingly Exits, 1 New Person Joins!

Netflix has confirmed that Cobra Kai‘s sixth and final season is premiering in 2024 and we already know some details about the cast.

Thankfully will see a lot of cast members returning.

There’s one cast member whose fate is unknown, but it doesn’t look likely that this person will be back for the remaining episodes.

One new cast member for the final season has already been revealed!

Cobra Kai takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence.

Browse through the slideshow to see which cast members are returning, and who seemingly isn’t…