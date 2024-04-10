Fire Breaks Out on Set of 'Tamron Hall Show' & ABC Studio Evacuated, 'The View' Addresses the Incident

ABC‘s The Tamron Hall Show had an unexpected incident on Wednesday (April 10).

A grease fire in an on-set kitchen caused a brief evacuation of the Upper West Side ABC studio where the show is taped, forcing the network to air a re-run of the Monday (April 8) episode instead.

The episode featured a brief appearance from Tamron in an evacuated set.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Hi everybody, welcome to the show,” she said. “I know this looks a little different around here. I am in fact live in front of a black screen because we have had something happen that’s never happened in the five seasons of the the show. We are not able to air the show scheduled for today.”

After assuring the TV audience that everyone was okay, she said the episode was to have started with a discussion of the viral video clip of Lenny Kravitz sexily working out, but “we had a real smoke show around here.”

“Now, we’re in the clean-up phase,” she said, thanking the firefighters, the audience and staff for responding responsibly. “We’ll be back live tomorrow.”

An hour later, the women of The View entered their set to Billy Joel’s “We Didn’t Start The Fire,” with Whoopi Goldberg explaining the next-studio fire.

“We don’t know who started it,” she joked, “we don’t know what started it,” adding: “Tamron did not start the fire.”

Watch what happened…

Our day started a lot differently today… Tamron Hall addresses the fire that erupted in our studio this morning and caused the staff to evacuate! pic.twitter.com/uGCyQGZX7J — Tamron Hall Show (@TamronHallShow) April 10, 2024

Find out who is the wealthiest star of The View!