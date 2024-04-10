Top Stories
Joaquin Phoenix &amp; Lady Gaga Find Love In 'Joker: Folie &agrave; Deux' Teaser Trailer - Watch Now!

Joaquin Phoenix & Lady Gaga Find Love In 'Joker: Folie à Deux' Teaser Trailer - Watch Now!

Megan Thee Stallion Bares All on 'Women's Health' Body Issue 2024 Cover, Opens Up About Getting Hate After Being Shot

Megan Thee Stallion Bares All on 'Women's Health' Body Issue 2024 Cover, Opens Up About Getting Hate After Being Shot

One Past 'Grey's Anatomy' Star Won't Be Returning Anytime Soon

One Past 'Grey's Anatomy' Star Won't Be Returning Anytime Soon

NBC Cancels 3 TV Shows

NBC Cancels 3 TV Shows

Apr 10, 2024 at 12:56 pm
By JJ Staff

Fire Breaks Out on Set of 'Tamron Hall Show' & ABC Studio Evacuated, 'The View' Addresses the Incident

Fire Breaks Out on Set of 'Tamron Hall Show' & ABC Studio Evacuated, 'The View' Addresses the Incident

ABC‘s The Tamron Hall Show had an unexpected incident on Wednesday (April 10).

A grease fire in an on-set kitchen caused a brief evacuation of the Upper West Side ABC studio where the show is taped, forcing the network to air a re-run of the Monday (April 8) episode instead.

The episode featured a brief appearance from Tamron in an evacuated set.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Hi everybody, welcome to the show,” she said. “I know this looks a little different around here. I am in fact live in front of a black screen because we have had something happen that’s never happened in the five seasons of the the show. We are not able to air the show scheduled for today.”

After assuring the TV audience that everyone was okay, she said the episode was to have started with a discussion of the viral video clip of Lenny Kravitz sexily working out, but “we had a real smoke show around here.”

“Now, we’re in the clean-up phase,” she said, thanking the firefighters, the audience and staff for responding responsibly. “We’ll be back live tomorrow.”

An hour later, the women of The View entered their set to Billy Joel’s “We Didn’t Start The Fire,” with Whoopi Goldberg explaining the next-studio fire.

“We don’t know who started it,” she joked, “we don’t know what started it,” adding: “Tamron did not start the fire.”

Watch what happened…

Find out who is the wealthiest star of The View!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: ABC, Tamron Hall, The View, Whoopi Goldberg