Halle Bailey Shares Hot Bikini Photos on Social Media After Giving Birth to Her First Child!

Halle Bailey is looking stunning!

The 24-year-old The Little Mermaid actress shared a series of photos in a bikini on her social media.

The photos come just a few months after Halle revealed that she and boyfriend DDG welcomed their first child together at the end of 2023.

Keep reading to find out more…

The couple kept her pregnancy a secret, only sharing the news after she’d given birth.

“🧜🏽‍♀️🤎,” she simply captioned the pictures, a nod to her Disney role as Ariel in the live-action film.

If you didn’t know, Halle Bailey is joining Universal Pictures’ untitled Pharrell Williams and Michel Gondry movie! Here’s everything we know about it so far.