Top Stories
Zendaya Almost Didn't Wear the 'Dune: Part Two' Mugler Metal Robot Suit - Reason Why Revealed!

Zendaya Almost Didn't Wear the 'Dune: Part Two' Mugler Metal Robot Suit - Reason Why Revealed!

Megan Thee Stallion Bares All on 'Women's Health' Body Issue 2024 Cover, Opens Up About Getting Hate After Being Shot

Megan Thee Stallion Bares All on 'Women's Health' Body Issue 2024 Cover, Opens Up About Getting Hate After Being Shot

One Past 'Grey's Anatomy' Star Won't Be Returning Anytime Soon

One Past 'Grey's Anatomy' Star Won't Be Returning Anytime Soon

NBC Cancels 3 TV Shows

NBC Cancels 3 TV Shows

Apr 10, 2024 at 11:39 pm
By JJ Staff

'Melrose Place' Reboot Starring Heather Locklear & More Series Alums in Development - Details Revealed

'Melrose Place' Reboot Starring Heather Locklear & More Series Alums in Development - Details Revealed

Melrose Place is making a comeback with several original stars involved.

On Wednesday (April 10), Entertainment Weekly reported that a reboot of the hit series was being developed. It’s set to star the likes of Heather Locklear, Daphne Zuniga and Laura Leighton.

Read more details about the Melrose Place reboot…

The outlet noted that Insatiable and Dexter creator Lauren Gussis was writing and producing the new series for CBS Studios. Daphne will also work on the series as a producer.

Here’s the show’s logline: “When one of their dearest friends dies suddenly, the OG residents of Melrose Place gather to honor the deceased. But the pressure cooker of a reunion soon uncovers old traumas, rekindles old romances, reignites old resentments, and reveals new secrets… throwing our characters into chaotic drama that’s reminiscent of the past, but with a much more modern perspective.”

The original soap opera, a Beverly Hills, 09210 spinoff, premiered back in 1992 and was a long-running hit. It came to a conclusion in 1999.

If you missed it, several members of the cast reunited for dinner a few years ago.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Daphne Zuniga, Heather Locklear, Laura Leighton, Melrose Place, Soap Opera, Soap Operas, Television