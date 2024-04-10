'Melrose Place' Reboot Starring Heather Locklear & More Series Alums in Development - Details Revealed

Melrose Place is making a comeback with several original stars involved.

On Wednesday (April 10), Entertainment Weekly reported that a reboot of the hit series was being developed. It’s set to star the likes of Heather Locklear, Daphne Zuniga and Laura Leighton.

Read more details about the Melrose Place reboot…

The outlet noted that Insatiable and Dexter creator Lauren Gussis was writing and producing the new series for CBS Studios. Daphne will also work on the series as a producer.

Here’s the show’s logline: “When one of their dearest friends dies suddenly, the OG residents of Melrose Place gather to honor the deceased. But the pressure cooker of a reunion soon uncovers old traumas, rekindles old romances, reignites old resentments, and reveals new secrets… throwing our characters into chaotic drama that’s reminiscent of the past, but with a much more modern perspective.”

The original soap opera, a Beverly Hills, 09210 spinoff, premiered back in 1992 and was a long-running hit. It came to a conclusion in 1999.

