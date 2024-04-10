Robert De Niro & Girlfriend Tiffany Chen Hold Hands at White House State Dinner

Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen are making a special public appearance at the White House!

The 80-year-old Oscar-winning actor and his 45-year-old girlfriend held hands as they arrived at the State Dinner on Wednesday (April 10) held at White House in Washington, DCL.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Robert De Niro

For the event, Robert looked sharp in a black suit while Tiffany wore a strapless white dress with a cream-colored and black trimmed shawl.

The dinner was hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden to honor Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

If you didn’t know, Robert and Tiffany welcomed daughter Gia in the spring of 2023. While the baby girl is the couple’s first child together, she is Robert‘s seventh.

Just recently, Robert and Tiffany met up with a few other fellow Oscar-winning actors for a night out in Santa Monica!