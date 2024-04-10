JK Rowling Addresses Daniel Radcliffe & Emma Watson's Support of Transgender Community in Latest Anti-Trans Posts

JK Rowling is addressing Harry Potter stars who support the transgender community.

The acclaimed author has made anti-trans statements in recent years, doubling down on her beliefs when pressed by critics.

On Wednesday (April 10), she took to social media to react to a new independent review issued by Britain’s National Health Service. In it, Dr. Hilary Cass opined that there is “no good evidence on the long-term outcomes of interventions to manage gender-related distress.”

JK issued a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter) weighing in on the report. She said that she was “bloody angry” and called out everyone from doctors to “celebrity mouthpieces” who were “complicit” in “irreversibly” harming children who transition.

One fan responded, saying that they were waiting for franchise stars such as Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson to apologize for their support of transgender rights. JK revealed what she thought about that.

The fan wrote that Daniel and Emma would be “safe in the knowledge that [JK] will forgive them.” However, she did not agree.

“Not safe, I’m afraid. Celebs who cosied up to a movement intent on eroding women’s hard-won rights and who used their platforms to cheer on the transitioning of minors can save their apologies for traumatised detransitioners and vulnerable women reliant on single sex spaces,” the author responded.

If you were unaware, in 2020 both Daniel and Emma voiced support for the trans community following controversial social media posts from JK.

Last year, JK revealed just how dedicated she was to her anti-trans beliefs. She also weighed in on what her fans believe about the issue.