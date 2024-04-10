Top Stories
Apr 10, 2024 at 11:50 pm
By JJ Staff

Nicole Richie Recalls Prince Giving Her a Dog Named 'God' - Watch Now!

Nicole Richie Recalls Prince Giving Her a Dog Named 'God' - Watch Now!

Nicole Richie is looking back at getting her first dog!

On Tuesday night (April 9) the 42-year-old designer, actress, and reality star appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote her new movie Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead.

During her appearance, Nicole revealed that the late music legend Prince gifted her her first dog.

Keep reading to find out more…“Prince got me my first dog,” Nicole shared. “I remember because the dog’s name was God. I did not name the dog, obviously.”

She continued, “I was very young. I was around — I was around four but that was my first dog.”

While it isn’t exactly clear why Prince named the dog God, the name could possibly be a reference to his 1985 song “God.”

If you missed it, Nicole was joined on the red carpet by her daughter Harlow, 16, and son Sparrow, 14, at the premiere of Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead last week!

FYI: Nicole is wearing a Saint Laurent dress.

Click through the gallery for 15+ pictures of Nicole Richie doing press in NYC…
Photos: Backgrid USA, Getty Images
