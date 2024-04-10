Top Stories
Joaquin Phoenix &amp; Lady Gaga Find Love In 'Joker: Folie &agrave; Deux' Teaser Trailer - Watch Now!

Megan Thee Stallion Bares All on 'Women's Health' Body Issue 2024 Cover, Opens Up About Getting Hate After Being Shot

One Past 'Grey's Anatomy' Star Won't Be Returning Anytime Soon

NBC Cancels 3 TV Shows

Apr 10, 2024 at 12:30 pm
By JJ Staff

The Most Popular 'NCIS' Cast Members, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Following

The Most Popular 'NCIS' Cast Members, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Following

NCIS is popular, and so are the show’s stars.

The CBS series returned with Season 21 on February 12. (Find out who came back!) And there’s now big news about Season 22!

The current cast has an impressive following on Instagram, and each of the actors has a sizeable following. We’ve rounded up all the main cast members and ranked them from lowest to highest popularity.

(Note: Gary Cole, who plays Supervisory Special Agent Alden Parker, and Rocky Carroll, who plays NCIS Director Leon Vance, are not currently on Instagram.)

Click through to see who is the most popular star of the series on social media…

