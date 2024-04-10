Sam Taylor Johnson Reveals If Her Kids with Aaron Taylor Johnson Are Impacted By Their 24 Year Age Gap

Sam Taylor Johnson is speaking out about her husband Aaron Taylor Johnson and their daughters amid all the continued talk about the age gap in their relationship.

If you didn’t know, Sam, 57, and Aaron, 33, married in 2012, three years after meeting on set of Nowhere Boy. Together they share daughters Wylda, 13, and Romy, 12.

Sam is also mom to Angelica, 26, and Jessie, 17, who she shares with ex-husband Jay Jopling.

On online interactions with fans who might take issue with the age gap, Sam shared with the Guardian, “They’re abusive about anything.” She was then asked if she avoids social media because of it, and she responded, “No, I don’t. Because it’s just there, but it doesn’t mean anything. It is just people upset with their own sadness; with misgivings about their own life.”

On if their kids face any hardship due to some of the vitriol, she responded, “Not really. Or, if so, I don’t think they care. They see two loving, happy parents, so it doesn’t really register. They just think people are a bit mean, or mad.”

She then noted that she has been with Aaron for 14 years, while she was only with her ex husband for 9.

“So, if you think of it in that way, then the age gap doesn’t really make any difference,” she continued.

