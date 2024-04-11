Top Stories
Zendaya &amp; Tom Holland Prove They're Still Going Strong

Zendaya & Tom Holland Prove They're Still Going Strong

JoJo Siwa Clarifies Her Comments About Inventing the Genre 'Gay Pop'

JoJo Siwa Clarifies Her Comments About Inventing the Genre 'Gay Pop'

50 Celebs That Gave Their Children the Same Name (Including 4 Kids Named Harper &amp; 3 Named Charlie Wolf!)

50 Celebs That Gave Their Children the Same Name (Including 4 Kids Named Harper & 3 Named Charlie Wolf!)

Ariana Grande &amp; Ethan Slater Share Very Rare Pics Together

Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater Share Very Rare Pics Together

Apr 11, 2024 at 7:52 pm
By JJ Staff

Chrissy Teigen Rocks Animal-Print Dress for City Harvest Gala 2024 with Husband John Legend

Chrissy Teigen Rocks Animal-Print Dress for City Harvest Gala 2024 with Husband John Legend

Chrissy Teigen is looking fierce on the red carpet!

The 38-year-old cookbook author and husband John Legend coupled up for the City Harvest Presents The 2024 Gala: Magic Of Motown on Wednesday evening (April 10) held at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chrissy Teigen

For the event, Chrissy wowed in a sheer, animal-print dress while John, 45, sported a black tux with brown jeweled detailing.

Fellow guests in attendance included Taye Diggs, Busy Philipps, Richard Gere and wife Alejandra Silva, Jane Krakowski, The Bachelorette‘s Tayshia Adams, RHONY‘s Ubah Hassan and boyfriend Oliver Dachsel, Chicago Med actress Yaya DaCosta, and A Chef’s Guide to Soul Food host Millie Peartree.

Food Network stars also in attendance included Ted Allen, Geoffrey Zakarian, and Tom Colicchio.

The annual event honors the City Harvest supporters whose efforts have played a significant role in the fight against hunger in New York City.

FYI: Chrissy is wearing a Nina Ricci dress while carrying a Tyler Ellis bag. Busy is wearing an Alémais dress. Ubah is wearing a Pamella Roland dress.

Click through the gallery inside for 60+ pictures of the stars at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
chrissy teigen animal print dress for city harvest gala 01
chrissy teigen animal print dress for city harvest gala 02
chrissy teigen animal print dress for city harvest gala 03
chrissy teigen animal print dress for city harvest gala 04
chrissy teigen animal print dress for city harvest gala 05
chrissy teigen animal print dress for city harvest gala 06
chrissy teigen animal print dress for city harvest gala 07
chrissy teigen animal print dress for city harvest gala 08
chrissy teigen animal print dress for city harvest gala 09
chrissy teigen animal print dress for city harvest gala 10
chrissy teigen animal print dress for city harvest gala 11
chrissy teigen animal print dress for city harvest gala 12
chrissy teigen animal print dress for city harvest gala 13
chrissy teigen animal print dress for city harvest gala 14
chrissy teigen animal print dress for city harvest gala 15
chrissy teigen animal print dress for city harvest gala 16
chrissy teigen animal print dress for city harvest gala 17
chrissy teigen animal print dress for city harvest gala 18
chrissy teigen animal print dress for city harvest gala 19
chrissy teigen animal print dress for city harvest gala 20
chrissy teigen animal print dress for city harvest gala 21
chrissy teigen animal print dress for city harvest gala 22
chrissy teigen animal print dress for city harvest gala 23
chrissy teigen animal print dress for city harvest gala 24
chrissy teigen animal print dress for city harvest gala 25
chrissy teigen animal print dress for city harvest gala 26
chrissy teigen animal print dress for city harvest gala 27
chrissy teigen animal print dress for city harvest gala 28
chrissy teigen animal print dress for city harvest gala 29
chrissy teigen animal print dress for city harvest gala 30
chrissy teigen animal print dress for city harvest gala 31
chrissy teigen animal print dress for city harvest gala 32
chrissy teigen animal print dress for city harvest gala 33
chrissy teigen animal print dress for city harvest gala 34
chrissy teigen animal print dress for city harvest gala 35
chrissy teigen animal print dress for city harvest gala 36
chrissy teigen animal print dress for city harvest gala 37
chrissy teigen animal print dress for city harvest gala 38
chrissy teigen animal print dress for city harvest gala 39
chrissy teigen animal print dress for city harvest gala 40
chrissy teigen animal print dress for city harvest gala 41
chrissy teigen animal print dress for city harvest gala 42
chrissy teigen animal print dress for city harvest gala 43
chrissy teigen animal print dress for city harvest gala 44
chrissy teigen animal print dress for city harvest gala 45
chrissy teigen animal print dress for city harvest gala 46
chrissy teigen animal print dress for city harvest gala 47
chrissy teigen animal print dress for city harvest gala 48
chrissy teigen animal print dress for city harvest gala 49
chrissy teigen animal print dress for city harvest gala 50
chrissy teigen animal print dress for city harvest gala 51
chrissy teigen animal print dress for city harvest gala 52
chrissy teigen animal print dress for city harvest gala 53
chrissy teigen animal print dress for city harvest gala 54
chrissy teigen animal print dress for city harvest gala 55
chrissy teigen animal print dress for city harvest gala 56
chrissy teigen animal print dress for city harvest gala 57
chrissy teigen animal print dress for city harvest gala 58
chrissy teigen animal print dress for city harvest gala 59
chrissy teigen animal print dress for city harvest gala 60
chrissy teigen animal print dress for city harvest gala 61
chrissy teigen animal print dress for city harvest gala 62
chrissy teigen animal print dress for city harvest gala 63
chrissy teigen animal print dress for city harvest gala 64

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Alejandra Silva, Busy Philipps, Chrissy Teigen, Geoffrey Zakarian, Jane Krakowski, John Legend, Millie Peartree, Oliver Dachsel, Richard Gere, Taye Diggs, tayshia adams, Ted Allen, tom colicchio, Ubah Hassan, Yaya DaCosta