Chrissy Teigen Rocks Animal-Print Dress for City Harvest Gala 2024 with Husband John Legend

Chrissy Teigen is looking fierce on the red carpet!

The 38-year-old cookbook author and husband John Legend coupled up for the City Harvest Presents The 2024 Gala: Magic Of Motown on Wednesday evening (April 10) held at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chrissy Teigen

For the event, Chrissy wowed in a sheer, animal-print dress while John, 45, sported a black tux with brown jeweled detailing.

Fellow guests in attendance included Taye Diggs, Busy Philipps, Richard Gere and wife Alejandra Silva, Jane Krakowski, The Bachelorette‘s Tayshia Adams, RHONY‘s Ubah Hassan and boyfriend Oliver Dachsel, Chicago Med actress Yaya DaCosta, and A Chef’s Guide to Soul Food host Millie Peartree.

Food Network stars also in attendance included Ted Allen, Geoffrey Zakarian, and Tom Colicchio.

The annual event honors the City Harvest supporters whose efforts have played a significant role in the fight against hunger in New York City.

FYI: Chrissy is wearing a Nina Ricci dress while carrying a Tyler Ellis bag. Busy is wearing an Alémais dress. Ubah is wearing a Pamella Roland dress.

Click through the gallery inside for 60+ pictures of the stars at the event…