First 'Captain America: Brave New World' Footage Teases Harrison Ford's President Ross, Wants to Rebuild Avengers

The first footage from the upcoming fourth Captain America movie was just shown at 2024 CinemaCon on Thursday (April 11) in Las Vegas.

Star Anthony Mackie took to the stage at the event, joining Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige to share a first look at Captain America: Brave New World.

In the clip, those in attendance were treated with seeing Harrison Ford as Thaddeus Ross, his MCU debut, taking over the role from the late William Hurt.

According to Variety, Anthony‘s Sam Wilson/Captain America saves Thaddeus Ross from an assassination attempt.

“The action-packed scene finds Wilson engaged in hand-to-hand combat, while dodging bullets as he desperately tries to rescue the leader of the free world from a daring attack on the White House,” the site reveals.

Thaddeus also presents Sam Wilson with an offer – “I want Captain America to help me rebuild the Avengers.”

If you didn’t know, the upcoming movie is set to pick up after the events of the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and it is seemingly helping to tee up the upcoming two new Avengers movies, which will conclude the MCU’s Phase 6.

Captain America: Brave New World was recently given a new release date of February 14, 2025.