Apr 05, 2024 at 3:07 pm
By JJ Staff

Updated Disney Release Schedule Includes New Dates for 'Mandalorian & Grogu,' 'Tron: Ares,' 'Toy Story 5' & More

Disney is laying out a release schedule for the next few years, and it includes long-awaited sequels to classic animated projects such as Toy Story and Frozen as well as updates on Marvel and Star Wars!

On Friday (April 5), Disney updated its schedule solidifying release dates for some key projects, including The Mandalorian and Grogu, Toy Story 5 and a live-action version of Moana.

We pulled it all together and added in the already scheduled movies that will premiere in the coming months. Taking a look will give you a solid idea of what Disney has in the pipeline through 2026.

Scroll through the slideshow to see what is on the slate for Disney in the next few years…

Photos: Disney / Getty
Posted to: Alien, Avatar, Captain America, Deadpool, deadpool and wolverine, Disney, EG, evergreen, Extended, Fantastic Four, Frozen, Inside Out, Marvel, Moana, Movies, planet of the apes, Release Schedule, Slideshow, Star Wars, The Mandalorian, Thunderbolts, Toy Story, Tron