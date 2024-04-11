Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez Arrive Hand-in-Hand for White House Dinner

Jeff Bezos and his future wife Lauren Sanchez hold hands as they arrive at the State Dinner on Wednesday (April 10) at the White House in Washington, DC.

The dinner was hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden to honor Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

If you don’t know, the Amazon founder and his fiancee got engaged back in May of 2023. It’s unclear when they will be getting married at this time, but they did throw a star-studded engagement party.

The couple first went public with their relationship back in 2019, following Jeff‘s split with his wife of over 24 years, Mackenzie Scott. Lauren was formerly married to CAA’s Patrick Whitesell. The news of their divorce in 2019 came one day after Jeff Bezos‘ divorce was finalized.

FYI: Lauren is wearing Rasario.