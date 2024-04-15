Nina Agdal Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Logan Paul!

Model Nina Agdal is pregnant and expecting her first child with Logan Paul!

The 32-year-old model and 29-year-old social media personality and WWE wrestler announced the news in a post on social media on Monday (April 15).

“Another Paul coming this Fall 👶🏼,” they captioned a joint photo on Instagram showing their ultrasound images.

We have photos of Logan and Nina from just the other day looking so happy together!

If you didn’t know, Logan and Nina‘s relationship was revealed back in August 2022 after they were spotted packing on the PDA during a trip to Greece.

Logan proposed to Nina in July 2023 while on vacation in Lake Como.

Congrats to the happy couple on the wonderful news of their upcoming baby!