Margaret Qualley Backs Out of New Amanda Knox Series Due to Scheduling Conflicts

Margaret Qualley is backing out of a new Hulu limited series where she was supposed to play Amanda Knox.

It was reported back in March that the 29-year-old actress had joined the untitled project.

The project was described as being “based on the true story of how Knox was wrongfully convicted for the murder of her roommate Meredith Kercher and her 16-year odyssey to set herself free.”

Read more about why Margaret Qualley has exited the project…

Deadline broke the news about her departure, reporting that she was unable to maintain the role due to “scheduling conflicts.”

At the moment, she is working on a movie called Honey Don’t!, which she stars in with Aubrey Plaza. The outlet noted that she “has other features lined up.”

There hasn’t been any news yet about who will replace Margaret in the role. We’ll update you as we learn more!

Margaret has a new movie called Kinds of Kindness coming out this summer. It’s another collaboration with director Yorgos Lanthimos after they worked on Poor Things together. We recently got the first trailer, which you can watch here!