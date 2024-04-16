Celine Dion Readies 'I Am: Celine Dion' Documentary - Details & Release Date Revealed

Celine Dion is providing a behind-the-scenes glimpse into her life and her experience with Stiff Person Syndrome in a new Prime Video documentary.

The 56-year-old music icon’s project is called I Am: Celine Dion, and it premieres on the streamer on June 25.

She shared details about the project on Tuesday (April 16), revealing what it would cover and who was involved.

Here’s a synopsis: “Directed by Academy Award nominee Irene Taylor, I AM: CELINE DION gives us a raw and honest behind-the-scenes look at the iconic superstar’s struggle with a life-altering illness. Serving as a love letter to her fans, this inspirational documentary highlights the music that has guided her life while also showcasing the resilience of the human spirit.”

If you were unaware, Celine revealed her diagnosis in December 2022. She has since become an advocate for others who have the rare neurological disorder and has used her voice to raise awareness.

