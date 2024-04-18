Kanye West Allegedly a Suspect in LA Battery Case After Punching Man, Rapper Responds & Says His Wife Was 'Assaulted'

Kanye West is allegedly named as a suspect in a battery report in Los Angeles after he reportedly punched a man. The rapper has responded to the claims and provided more context.

According to reporting by TMZ, the 46-year-old hitmaker reportedly punched a man in the face on Tuesday (April 16) while out with wife Bianca Censori. After the incident, the couple reportedly left the scene.

The outlet noted that Kanye punched the man after he “pushed or grabbed” Bianca.

People provided additional reporting, confirming that an investigation took place at Chateau Marmont. A report was submitted, but police did not confirm that Kanye was a suspect.

A representative for Kanye responded to the report via a statement. They told TMZ that “‘Grabbed’ is grossly inadequate as a description of what happened,” alleging that “Bianca was physically assaulted.”

“The assailant didn’t merely collide into her. He put his hands under her dress, directly on her body, he grabbed her waist, he spun her around, and then he blew her kisses,” his team reported. “She was battered and sexually assaulted.”

