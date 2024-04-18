The 10 Most Followed Music Industry Couples, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Popularity

There are so many huge music industry stars in power couples.

Some of the most beloved performers and their partners have amassed hundreds of millions of followers over the months and years on social media, providing them with major sponsorship opportunities and a huge, influential platform.

In fact, the music industry’s highest-earning Instagram power couple has a combined total of well over 430 million followers on the platform!

Click through to find out the 10 most popular music industry couples, ranked from lowest to highest following…