Apr 18, 2024 at 7:29 pm
By JJ Staff

Kristin Chenoweth, Josh Groban & More Pay Tribute to Tony Bennett at Jazz at Lincoln Center Gala

Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Groban joined forces this week to pay tribute to the late and great Tony Bennett.

The music stars performed at the Jazz at Lincoln Center Gala: Celebrating Tony Bennett on Wednesday night (April 17) at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.

The evening also featured performances from Broadway stars like Bernadette Peters, Norm Lewis, Jared Grimes, and Adriane Lenox, with appearances from Gayle King and more.

Kristin was also joined at the event by her husband Josh Bryant. Earlier in the week, she hosted a one-night-only benefit concert for the Roundabout Theatre Company, where she paid tribute to late artistic director Todd Haimes.

This summer, you can catch Kristin in the pre-Broadway run of her upcoming musical The Queen of Versailles. It will premiere in Boston!
Photos: Getty
