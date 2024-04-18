Kid Cudi is Engaged to Lola Abecassis Sartore, Debuts Relationship News on Red Carpet

Kid Cudi shared some very big relationship news this week: He’s engaged!

The 40-year-old musician and actor made his red carpet debut with his fiancee Lola Abecassis Sartore at the premiere of his new project Knuckles on Tuesday (April 16).

While there, fans noticed that Lola was wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring on that finger. She and Kid Cudi both took to social media to confirm the happy news!

Keep reading to find out more…

“My fiancé Lola and me at the Knuckles premiere,” he wrote alongside photos of them on Instagram. “This amazing woman makes me so happy, she is everything to me and im so excited to share this news w u all 🥹 Life is wild, and right when I felt my future was uncertain, it became crystal clear with Lola. Happy Cud in full effect 😉🙏🏾”

Lola shared her own photos and heartfelt message.

“I never thought I could love someone this much! So proud to call you my fiancé Scott [Kid Cudi's real name is Scott Mescudi]. ❤️‍🔥,” she wrote.

Congratulations to the happy couple! We wish them well at this very exciting time.

Did you see that Kid Cudi also shared some huge professional news this week?!