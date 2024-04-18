Leonardo DiCaprio Met with Zack Snyder for Lex Luthor Role in 'Batman v Superman'

Zack Snyder, the director of 2016′s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice starring Henry Cavill as Superman and Ben Affleck as Batman, just dropped a fun fact about casting for the film’s villain, Lex Luthor.

He revealed on the “Happy, Sad, Confused” podcast that he met with Leonardo DiCaprio for the role!

Zack shared, “He had a lot of great ideas actually, just in the meeting. I think in the end, he was like ‘Eh, I don’t know.’ But he was really smart about the material and really smart about the character.”

Zack even shared that Leonardo was the one to come up with the idea of Superman fighting the Justice League. Zack also confirmed he had a phone call with Adam Driver for the role of Luthor as well.

The role ended up going to Jesse Eisenberg. Nicholas Hoult is now taking on the famed supervillain in the latest incarnation of Superman.