'The Alchemy' Lyrics: Is Taylor Swift's Song About Travis Kelce & What Does Alchemy Mean? Details Revealed!

Taylor Swift‘s relationship with football player Travis Kelce is still pretty new, but it’s possible that he’s the subject of a song on her new album The Tortured Poets Department.

Fans believe that Taylor wrote her song “The Alchemy” about her current boyfriend.

Before we dive into the lyrics, lets take a look at the actual meaning of the word “alchemy.”

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines the word as “a medieval chemical science and speculative philosophy aiming to achieve the transmutation of the base metals into gold, the discovery of a universal cure for disease, and the discovery of a means of indefinitely prolonging life.”

The song has several references to football in the lyrics, which is drawing the connection to Travis.

“So when I touch down / Call the amateurs and cut ‘em from the team,” Taylor sings in the chorus.

She also sings, “Honestly, who are we to fight the alchemy? / These blokes warm the benches / We’ve been on a winning streak.”

The bridge of the song also seems to be about winning football games.

“Shirts off and your friends lift you up over their heads / Beer stickin’ to the floor, cheers chanted ’cause they said / There was no chance trying to be the greatest in the league / Where’s the trophy? He just comes runnin’ over to me,” she sings.

