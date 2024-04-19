Kit Harington Says He Doesn't Want to Play Heroes Anymore After 'Game of Thrones'

Kit Harington is opening up about the sort of roles that he is drawn to after starring in Game of Thrones.

The 37-year-old actor brought Jon Snow to life on the hit series. The heroic character had a strong moral compass and was committed to doing the right thing.

After leaving the role, Kit revealed that he isn’t rushing back into a similar project anytime soon. Instead, he’s playing a more villainous role in his new project Blood for Dust.

He explained the desire and opened up about being the hero in a new interview.

“That is seemingly what I’ve been hunting a bit,” Kit told EW about his desire to play a morally grey character. “If I look at the roles I’ve taken since playing an out-and-out hero in Game of Thrones, I have to admit there seems to be some sort of pushback about playing a hero. I’m not so interested in heroic roles, and if I am, they have to be pretty anti-hero-ish.”

He continued, saying, “My heart goes out to people playing heroes.”

Why? “They’re f—ing hard to play and to make interesting. It is more fascinating as an actor, I think, to empathize with someone deeply faulted and wrong, to try and find your way into why they are doing these things,” he said.

“[Playing] a guy who is doing all the right things and is driven by being good, it’s harder to do that. And I think people who do it successfully, who play classically heroic roles, are very talented actors. But at the moment, I just find it more interesting looking for the f—ed-up people,” Kit concluded.

Speaking of Kit, the actor was supposed to play Jon again in a new spinoff series. However, he shared some bad news about the show.