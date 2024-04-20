Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts, & I. Marlene King to Produce New Show 'Calabasas' for Netflix

Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts are teaming up again!

After starring together in American Horror Story: Delicate, the two stars along with Pretty Little Liars creator I. Marlene King and Tár producer Alexandra Milchan will be serving as executive producers on the new show Calabasas, which just recently got picked up by Netflix.

Calabasas is based on the book If You Lived Here You'd Be Famous By Now by Via Bleidner. Marlene will be writing the adaption and serving as show runner.

The show will follow “Via, a 16-year-old sheltered Midwestern Catholic school girl whose world is turned upside down when her family moves and she’s forced to transfer to the fast world of Calabasas High where nothing is as it appears and where everyone is trying to be someone else. It’s a place where dreams come true … but not without complications and sometimes unforeseen consequences,” according to Deadline.

Kim also has a new thriller movie in development, which she will be starring in.