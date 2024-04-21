Eddie Redmayne & Gayle Rankin Wear Fashionable Looks for Their Two 'Cabaret' Opening Night Shows

Most Broadway shows only get one opening night performance, but Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club had two this weekend!

Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin showed off their fashionable looks on the red carpet for both of the twin openings on Saturday (April 20) and Sunday (April 21) in New York City.

For Saturday night, Eddie wore a white and blue top with fish graphics paired with oversized black pants while Gayle stunned in a green dress. On Sunday afternoon, Eddie wore a white and black suit while Gayle dressed in all black.

They were joined on the red carpet by co-stars Bebe Neuwirth, Steven Skybell, Ato Blankson-Wood, and Henry Gottfried.

This inventive production of Cabaret, directed by Rebecca Frecknall, is now playing at the August Wilson Theatre. Eddie is reprising his Olivier Award-winning performance from the West End production. Buy your tickets now on SeatGeek.com!

FYI: Eddie is wearing a blue S.S. Daley look for Saturday night. He’s wearing a Steve O Smith suit for Sunday. Gayle is wearing a vintage Julien Macdonald dress for Saturday night. She’s wearing a Moschino suit, shoes, and jewels for Sunday.

Browse through the gallery for 50+ photos of the Cabaret cast at the twin opening nights…

Disclaimer: Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.