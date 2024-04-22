Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde Reunite for Friendly Day at the Park with Their Kids

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde are spending the day with their kids.

The exes were all smiles as they watched their son Otis, 9, and daughter Daisy, 7, play around at the park with a few friends on Sunday (April 21) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Olivia Wilde

For their outing, Jason, 48, sported a gray hoodie with tans shorts and a blue baseball hat while Olivia, 40, wore a fur-trimmed brown coat over a white T-shirt and jeans.

Things appear to be good between Jason and Olivia these days, considering she took him to court last year claiming he hasn’t paid her child support.

It was recently reported that Olivia is teaming up with Margot Robbie for a new comic book movie! Find out more here.