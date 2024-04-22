Top Stories
Taylor Swift Reveals the Meaning Behind Every 'The Tortured Poets Department' Song!

Celine Dion Opens Up in Rare Interview About Stiff Person Syndrome, Her Health Today & Whether She'll Ever Tour Again

Hugh Grant Spills Details About 'Bridget Jones 4,' Seemingly Confirms Major Suspected Plot Point

Halle Bailey Reveals She's Struggling With Postpartum Depression After Welcoming Baby

Apr 22, 2024 at 2:46 pm
By JJ Staff

Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde Reunite for Friendly Day at the Park with Their Kids

Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde Reunite for Friendly Day at the Park with Their Kids

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde are spending the day with their kids.

The exes were all smiles as they watched their son Otis, 9, and daughter Daisy, 7, play around at the park with a few friends on Sunday (April 21) in Los Angeles.

For their outing, Jason, 48, sported a gray hoodie with tans shorts and a blue baseball hat while Olivia, 40, wore a fur-trimmed brown coat over a white T-shirt and jeans.

Things appear to be good between Jason and Olivia these days, considering she took him to court last year claiming he hasn’t paid her child support.

It was recently reported that Olivia is teaming up with Margot Robbie for a new comic book movie! Find out more here.
