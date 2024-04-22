Top Stories
Taylor Swift Reveals the Meaning Behind Every 'The Tortured Poets Department' Song!

Celine Dion Opens Up in Rare Interview About Stiff Person Syndrome, Her Health Today & Whether She'll Ever Tour Again

Hugh Grant Spills Details About 'Bridget Jones 4,' Seemingly Confirms Major Suspected Plot Point

Nicola Peltz Explains Why She Didn't Attend Victoria Beckham's 50th Birthday Party

Apr 22, 2024 at 1:22 pm
By JJ Staff

Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi Wave Exuberantly at Onlookers in NYC

Millie Bobby Brown and her future husband Jake Bongiovi had quite an exuberant outing this weekend.

The 20-year-old Stranger Things star and 21-year-old model were photographed waving animatedly at onlookers over the weekend in New York City. You can see all the photos from the pair’s outing in the gallery below.

The pair first went public with their relationship in June 2021.

They got engaged in April 2023. They just celebrated three years together.

Find out which Stranger Things star will officiate their wedding and also, find out how Jake Bongiovi proposed to Millie Bobby Brown!

Browse through the gallery to see all of the photos of Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi out and about together in New York City…
Photos: Backgrid
