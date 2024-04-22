Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi Wave Exuberantly at Onlookers in NYC

Millie Bobby Brown and her future husband Jake Bongiovi had quite an exuberant outing this weekend.

The 20-year-old Stranger Things star and 21-year-old model were photographed waving animatedly at onlookers over the weekend in New York City. You can see all the photos from the pair’s outing in the gallery below.

The pair first went public with their relationship in June 2021.

They got engaged in April 2023. They just celebrated three years together.

