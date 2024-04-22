Rachel McAdams Tears Up During Opening Night of Broadway Debut in 'Mary Jane'

Rachel McAdams is officially a Broadway star!

The 45-year-old actress teared up while taking her opening night bow in the play Mary Jane on Sunday night (April 21) at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre in New York City.

Rachel is making her Broadway debut in the new play about a single mother in an impossible family situation. Faced with seemingly insurmountable odds, Mary Jane relies on unflagging optimism and humor, along with the wisdom of the women around her who have become a makeshift family, to take on each new day. But will inner strength and newfound friendships be enough to see her through?

On the red carpet after the show, Rachel talked about the special moment.

“I feel so honored to be here,” she told People. “Broadway was something I’d always wanted to do, but felt really intimidated by. So to be standing on that stage feels like the completion of a longtime dream.”

“I’m less nervous now, but they’re still there; I still get nervous every night,” she added. “And that’s okay! We know that there’s a certain amount of nerves that’s good and propels you forward and just makes the performance that much more vibrant, so you want to keep some of them. I’m embracing the nerves! It’s just new, right? It’s like starting a new job: you’re always nervous the first day, no matter what it is, and then you get into the groove. I feel like I’m finding my feet.”

FYI: Rachel is wearing a JW Anderson dress.