Apr 22, 2024 at 6:38 pm
By JJ Staff

'Zatima' Season 3 Confirmed - 5 Cast Members Expected to Return!

'Zatima' Season 3 Confirmed - 5 Cast Members Expected to Return!

Zatima is officially returning!

The hit dramedy BET+ series, a spinoff of Sistas, first premiered in September of 2022, and is set to return for Season 3 sometime in 2024, although a release date has not yet been confirmed.

The Tyler Perry-created series follows Zac and Fatima as they navigate the ups and downs of their relationship.

Thanks to some posts from one of the series stars, we have a good idea of who will likely be returning for Season 3 of the streaming series.

The stars also teased that Season 3 is coming soon in a post on social media.

Click through to find out who is likely returning for Season 3…

Photos: Getty, BET
