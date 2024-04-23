Jelly Roll's Wife Bunnie Xo Reveals the Sad Reason He Left Social Media

Bunnie Xo is explaining Jelly Roll‘s absence online.

The 44-year-old influencer (real name Alisa DeFord) spoke out on her Dumb Blonde podcast about the 39-year-old country star (real name Jason DeFord) and why he left social media.

“My husband got off the internet because he is so tired of being bullied about his f—ing weight, and that makes me want to cry, because he is the sweetest angel baby,” she explained. “My husband doesn’t show it to you guys, but I’m going to have a very vulnerable moment here. It hurts him.”

“The internet can say whatever the f— they want about you and they say, ‘You’re a celebrity. You’re supposed to be able to handle it.’ No the f— we’re not,” she added. “Enough is enough.”

“Don’t bully people, because you never know where they are mentally. There are a lot of people who are not as strong as me, that are on the internet, and they don’t deserve to f—in’ be bullied.”

She went on to say her goal was to “stand up for all the f—in’ underdogs.”

“You’re never going to bully me. You’re never going to lie about me or my family, and I will fight to the end,” Bunnie said.

Jelly Roll also revealed he lost a lot of weight recently.

The couple met in 2015, and tied the knot a year later in August of 2016.

