Elle Fanning & Boyfriend Gus Wenner Hold Hands Heading to Knicks Game

Elle Fanning and Gus Wenner are stepping out for date night.

The cute couple held hands as they arrived at the New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers basketball game on Monday night (April 22) held at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

For their night out, the 26-year-old Emmy-nominated actress wore leather jacket paired with jeans and a Knicks hat while the 33-year-old Rolling Stone CEO wore navy sweater and jeans.

If you didn’t know, Elle and Gus have been linked since November 2023 when they were photographed holding hands during a night out in NYC.

They made their red carpet debut at the 2024 Golden Globes in January and last month, they supported Elle‘s sister Dakota Fanning at a screening of her new Netflix series Ripley.

If you missed it, Elle has been very busy filming the new Bob Dylan biopic with co-star Timothee Chalamet!