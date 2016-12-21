Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds' Baby Name - Fans React!

People have a lot to say about Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds‘ second daughter’s name!

It was recently revealed to be Ines, which we think is super cute and unique.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ines Reynolds

Little Ines was born back in September and made her big public debut at Ryan‘s Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony.

She joins big sister James, 2.

Fans took to Twitter to react to the baby’s name. Check out some tweets below:

"This is my sister Little Ines" (my immediate thought after hearing Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' baby name) pic.twitter.com/w1tHnEcep7 — Emily Schnell (@eschnelly) December 21, 2016

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds named their second daughter 'Ines' and I'm just a little bit pissed about it — Mary (@thevirgin_MARY_) December 22, 2016

Click inside to see more fan reactions to baby Ines’ name…

I waited like 2 weeks just to find out that Blake and Ryan named their daughter Ines… that's even worse than Mila and Ashton's choice — bay (@BaileyMcIntyre7) December 22, 2016

So Blake Lively's daughters name is Ines and my moms name is Ines so basically Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are my grandparents ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ — IvanaRodriguez (@lvana_Rodriguez) December 21, 2016

Love the name that Ryan Reynolds and his lovely wife Blake Lively have called their youngest daughter, Ines — Fiona May (@fionamay4471) December 21, 2016

Blake Lively names her new daughter Ines! YES! Guess this means my middle name is finally getting popular! Only took 23 years 😂👌🏼 — Amy Tweedie (@AmyJIT_) December 22, 2016