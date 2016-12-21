Top Stories
Charlie Puth Seemingly Ends Fling with Bella Thorne, Tweets Sympathy for Tyler Posey

Wed, 21 December 2016 at 10:47 pm

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds' Baby Name - Fans React!

People have a lot to say about Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds‘ second daughter’s name!

It was recently revealed to be Ines, which we think is super cute and unique.

Little Ines was born back in September and made her big public debut at Ryan‘s Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony.

She joins big sister James, 2.

Fans took to Twitter to react to the baby’s name. Check out some tweets below:

Click inside to see more fan reactions to baby Ines’ name…
