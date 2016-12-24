VIDEO: Tom Hardy Strips Down Completely in New 'Taboo' Trailer

The latest trailer for Tom Hardy‘s upcoming television series Taboo has been released and it shows the hot actor stripping down completely!

The 39-year-old actor is seen wearing nothing at all while his tattooed body is on full display in a quick scene in the trailer.

It comes to no surprise that Tom will be seen in the buff during the new series as he was seen completely naked while filming the show nearly a year ago.

Taboo will air in the United States on FX starting January 10 and it will air in the UK on BBC.



