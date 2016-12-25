Top Stories
George Michael Dead at 53 - RIP

Carrie Fisher's Mom Debbie Reynolds Shares Status Update

Celebs Share Their Christmas Tree Photos - See 42 Festive Pics!

Where is This Year's Kardashian Christmas Card?

Sun, 25 December 2016 at 10:29 pm

Khloe Kardashian Flies to Ohio to Spend Christmas with Boyfriend Tristan Thompson!

Khloe Kardashian Flies to Ohio to Spend Christmas with Boyfriend Tristan Thompson!

Khloe Kardashian flew through the night to spend Christmas morning with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson in Ohio!

The 32-year-old reality star was in attendance at the Kardashian Christmas Party on Saturday night (December 24) and she hopped on a private jet right after the party ended so she could be with her boyfriend for the holiday.

Tristan plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers and the team played a Christmas day game, which they won by one point!

Khloe documented the day on her Snapchat account and showed off the gifts that she and her family members got for her and Tristan. See some of the photos in the gallery.

Click inside to see the full video of Khloe Kardashian’s Christmas Day Snapchat story…


