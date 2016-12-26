Top Stories
George Michael's Cause of Death Revealed

George Michael's Cause of Death Revealed

Sarah Michelle Gellar Mistakenly Thought Boy George Had Died

Sarah Michelle Gellar Mistakenly Thought Boy George Had Died

Kardashian-Jenners Didn't Give One Person a Christmas Stocking

Kardashian-Jenners Didn't Give One Person a Christmas Stocking

See Photos from Obama's Christmas Trip to Hawaii!

See Photos from Obama's Christmas Trip to Hawaii!

Mon, 26 December 2016 at 11:20 am

Bella Thorne Fires Back at Hater Who Says 'Bisexuals Are Cheaters'

Bella Thorne Fires Back at Hater Who Says 'Bisexuals Are Cheaters'

Bella Thorne fired back at one hater who decided to send out a mean tweet on Christmas.

The troll wrote, “you really aren’t helping with the whole stigma that ‘bisexuals are all cheaters.’”

“Who the f*ck says because you are bi you must be a cheater…. What groups do you hang out in girl?,” Bella wrote back.

The sentiment of the troll came about after Charlie Puth thought Bella cheated on Tyler Posey. Bella has adamantly denied cheating.

More Bella Thorne recent news:
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Bella Thorne

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • How has inauguration news affected Jackie Evancho's sales? - TMZ
  • These are the top 10 celeb weddings of 2016 - Gossip Cop
  • Miley Cyrus explains why she's sad on Christmas - Just Jared Jr
  • The 15 sexiest social media snaps of 2016 - Radar
  • Has Zayn Malik popped the question to Gigi Hadid? - Lainey Gossip
  • Hollywood pays tribute to the late George Michael - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here