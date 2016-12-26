Bella Thorne Fires Back at Hater Who Says 'Bisexuals Are Cheaters'

Bella Thorne fired back at one hater who decided to send out a mean tweet on Christmas.

The troll wrote, “you really aren’t helping with the whole stigma that ‘bisexuals are all cheaters.’”

“Who the f*ck says because you are bi you must be a cheater…. What groups do you hang out in girl?,” Bella wrote back.

The sentiment of the troll came about after Charlie Puth thought Bella cheated on Tyler Posey. Bella has adamantly denied cheating.

Who the fuck says because you are bi you must be a cheater…. What groups do you hang out in girl? https://t.co/r9GK633UsK — bella thorne (@bellathorne) December 26, 2016

