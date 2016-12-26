Britney Spears Responds to Death Hoax with Her Quirky Humor

Britney Spears has returned to Twitter after rumors spread this morning that she had died following the hack of Sony Music’s account on the social media app.

The 35-year-old entertainer is thankfully alive and well, as confirmed by her rep. Now, she is showing off her quirky style of humor in a new tweet to her fans.

Click inside to see what Britney tweeted…

Britney tweeted a collage of four photos of herself making different poses with her fingers outstretched. She captioned the tweet, “Don’t underestimate the power of Charlie’s 👼.”

It looks like Britney is emulating the Charlie’s Angels ladies in the photos!

Britney had a hot date on Christmas night – she spent it with her “Slumber Party” video co-star and rumored new boyfriend Sam Asghari.