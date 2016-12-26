Top Stories
George Michael's Cause of Death Revealed

George Michael's Cause of Death Revealed

Sarah Michelle Gellar Mistakenly Thought Boy George Had Died

Sarah Michelle Gellar Mistakenly Thought Boy George Had Died

Kardashian-Jenners Didn't Give One Person a Christmas Stocking

Kardashian-Jenners Didn't Give One Person a Christmas Stocking

See Photos from Obama's Christmas Trip to Hawaii!

See Photos from Obama's Christmas Trip to Hawaii!

Mon, 26 December 2016 at 4:00 pm

'Hairspray Live' - Full Cast, Performers, & Song List!

'Hairspray Live' - Full Cast, Performers, & Song List!

Hairspray Live! is set for an encore tonight after it’s original air date earlier this month!

The show is star-studded, featuring some major names including Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, and many more. After months of rehearsal, the cast is finally ready to perform live for America. We’re so excited to see these characters come to life in our living room once again!

Be sure to stream the entire Hairspray Live! album if you missed it. The soundtrack is currently available to purchase on iTunes and you can also stream it on our site.

Tune into Hairspray Live! tonight, (December 26), on NBC.

GET MORE HAIRSPRAY LIVE NEWS:

Click inside to see the full cast list for Hairspray Live!…

CAST

Maddie Baillio – Tracy Turnblad
Harvey Fierstein – Edna Turnblad
Dove Cameron – Amber Von Tussle
Ariana Grande – Penny Pingleton
Jennifer Hudson – Motormouth Maybelle
Kristin Chenoweth – Velma Von Tussle
Martin Short – Wilbur Turnblad
Garrett Clayton – Link Larkin
Ephraim Sykes – Seaweed J. Stubbs
Derek Hough – Corny Collins
Shahidi Wright Joseph – Little Inez
Rosie O’Donnell – Gym Teacher
Sean Hayes – Mr. Pinky
Billy Eichner – Rob Barker
Andrea Martin – Prudy Pingleton
Mason Trueblood – Fender
Marissa Heart – Tammy
Paul Vogt – Mr. Harriman F. Spritzer

SONG LIST

1. “Good Morning Baltimore” – Tracy Turnblad and Company
2. “The Nicest Kids in Town” – Corny Collins and Company
3. “Mama, I’m a Big Girl Now” – Amber Von Tussle, Edna Turnblad, Penny Pingleton, Prudy Pingleton, Tracy Turnblad and Velma Von Tussle
4. “I Can Hear the Bells” – Tracy Turnblad
5. “(The Legend of) Miss Baltimore Crabs” – Velma Von Tussle
6. “Ladies’ Choice” – Corny Collins
7. “It Takes Two” – Link Larkin and Tracy Turnblad
8. “Velma’s Revenge” – Velma Von Tussle
9. “Welcome to the 60’s” – Tracy Turnblad, Edna Turnblad and The Dynamites, and Company
10. “Run and Tell That” – Seaweed J. Stubbs, Little Inez and Company
11. “Big, Blonde and Beautiful” – Motormouth Maybelle and Company
12. “(You’re) Timeless to Me” – Edna Turnblad and Wilbur Turnblad
13. “Good Morning Baltimore (Reprise)” – Tracy Turnblad
14. “Without Love” – Link Larkin, Penny Pingleton, Seaweed J. Stubbs and Tracy Turnblad
15. “I Know Where I’ve Been” – Motormouth Maybelle
16. “(It’s) Hairspray” – Corny Collins
17. “Cooties” – Amber Von Tussle
18. “You Can’t Stop the Beat” – Company
19. “Come So Far (Got So Far to Go)” – Penny Pingleton and Motormouth Maybelle
Just Jared on Facebook
hairspray live cast gets official portraits 01
hairspray live cast gets official portraits 02
hairspray live cast gets official portraits 03
hairspray live cast gets official portraits 04
hairspray live cast gets official portraits 05
hairspray live cast gets official portraits 06
hairspray live cast gets official portraits 07
hairspray live cast gets official portraits 08
hairspray live cast gets official portraits 09
hairspray live cast gets official portraits 10
hairspray live cast gets official portraits 11

Photos: NBC
Posted to: Hairspray Live

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • How has inauguration news affected Jackie Evancho's sales? - TMZ
  • These are the top 10 celeb weddings of 2016 - Gossip Cop
  • Miley Cyrus explains why she's sad on Christmas - Just Jared Jr
  • The 15 sexiest social media snaps of 2016 - Radar
  • Has Zayn Malik popped the question to Gigi Hadid? - Lainey Gossip
  • Hollywood pays tribute to the late George Michael - The Hollywood Reporter
  • sismae kho

    Hairspray 2016—>> http://hairspray2016-tv.blogspot.com
    =
    =
    =
    =
    =
    =
    =dg
    dfg
    f
    gdfg

  • Gracejhentz

    Google is paying 97$ per hour! Work for few hours and have longer with friends & family! !mj91d:
    On tuesday I got a great new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $8752 this last four weeks.. Its the most-financialy rewarding I’ve had.. It sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
    !mj91d:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleFinanciallJobsCash91TopHomeGetPay$97Hour… ★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★::::::!mj91d:….,……

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here