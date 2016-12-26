'Hairspray Live' - Full Cast, Performers, & Song List!
Hairspray Live! is set for an encore tonight after it’s original air date earlier this month!
The show is star-studded, featuring some major names including Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, and many more. After months of rehearsal, the cast is finally ready to perform live for America. We’re so excited to see these characters come to life in our living room once again!
The soundtrack is currently available to purchase on iTunes and you can also stream it on our site.
Tune into Hairspray Live! tonight, (December 26), on NBC.
CAST
Maddie Baillio – Tracy Turnblad
Harvey Fierstein – Edna Turnblad
Dove Cameron – Amber Von Tussle
Ariana Grande – Penny Pingleton
Jennifer Hudson – Motormouth Maybelle
Kristin Chenoweth – Velma Von Tussle
Martin Short – Wilbur Turnblad
Garrett Clayton – Link Larkin
Ephraim Sykes – Seaweed J. Stubbs
Derek Hough – Corny Collins
Shahidi Wright Joseph – Little Inez
Rosie O’Donnell – Gym Teacher
Sean Hayes – Mr. Pinky
Billy Eichner – Rob Barker
Andrea Martin – Prudy Pingleton
Mason Trueblood – Fender
Marissa Heart – Tammy
Paul Vogt – Mr. Harriman F. Spritzer
SONG LIST
1. “Good Morning Baltimore” – Tracy Turnblad and Company
2. “The Nicest Kids in Town” – Corny Collins and Company
3. “Mama, I’m a Big Girl Now” – Amber Von Tussle, Edna Turnblad, Penny Pingleton, Prudy Pingleton, Tracy Turnblad and Velma Von Tussle
4. “I Can Hear the Bells” – Tracy Turnblad
5. “(The Legend of) Miss Baltimore Crabs” – Velma Von Tussle
6. “Ladies’ Choice” – Corny Collins
7. “It Takes Two” – Link Larkin and Tracy Turnblad
8. “Velma’s Revenge” – Velma Von Tussle
9. “Welcome to the 60’s” – Tracy Turnblad, Edna Turnblad and The Dynamites, and Company
10. “Run and Tell That” – Seaweed J. Stubbs, Little Inez and Company
11. “Big, Blonde and Beautiful” – Motormouth Maybelle and Company
12. “(You’re) Timeless to Me” – Edna Turnblad and Wilbur Turnblad
13. “Good Morning Baltimore (Reprise)” – Tracy Turnblad
14. “Without Love” – Link Larkin, Penny Pingleton, Seaweed J. Stubbs and Tracy Turnblad
15. “I Know Where I’ve Been” – Motormouth Maybelle
16. “(It’s) Hairspray” – Corny Collins
17. “Cooties” – Amber Von Tussle
18. “You Can’t Stop the Beat” – Company
19. “Come So Far (Got So Far to Go)” – Penny Pingleton and Motormouth Maybelle