'Hairspray Live' - Full Cast, Performers, & Song List!

Hairspray Live! is set for an encore tonight after it’s original air date earlier this month!

The show is star-studded, featuring some major names including Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, and many more. After months of rehearsal, the cast is finally ready to perform live for America. We’re so excited to see these characters come to life in our living room once again!

Be sure to stream the entire Hairspray Live! album if you missed it. The soundtrack is currently available to purchase on iTunes and you can also stream it on our site.

Tune into Hairspray Live! tonight, (December 26), on NBC.

GET MORE HAIRSPRAY LIVE NEWS:

CAST

Maddie Baillio – Tracy Turnblad

Harvey Fierstein – Edna Turnblad

Dove Cameron – Amber Von Tussle

Ariana Grande – Penny Pingleton

Jennifer Hudson – Motormouth Maybelle

Kristin Chenoweth – Velma Von Tussle

Martin Short – Wilbur Turnblad

Garrett Clayton – Link Larkin

Ephraim Sykes – Seaweed J. Stubbs

Derek Hough – Corny Collins

Shahidi Wright Joseph – Little Inez

Rosie O’Donnell – Gym Teacher

Sean Hayes – Mr. Pinky

Billy Eichner – Rob Barker

Andrea Martin – Prudy Pingleton

Mason Trueblood – Fender

Marissa Heart – Tammy

Paul Vogt – Mr. Harriman F. Spritzer

SONG LIST

1. “Good Morning Baltimore” – Tracy Turnblad and Company

2. “The Nicest Kids in Town” – Corny Collins and Company

3. “Mama, I’m a Big Girl Now” – Amber Von Tussle, Edna Turnblad, Penny Pingleton, Prudy Pingleton, Tracy Turnblad and Velma Von Tussle

4. “I Can Hear the Bells” – Tracy Turnblad

5. “(The Legend of) Miss Baltimore Crabs” – Velma Von Tussle

6. “Ladies’ Choice” – Corny Collins

7. “It Takes Two” – Link Larkin and Tracy Turnblad

8. “Velma’s Revenge” – Velma Von Tussle

9. “Welcome to the 60’s” – Tracy Turnblad, Edna Turnblad and The Dynamites, and Company

10. “Run and Tell That” – Seaweed J. Stubbs, Little Inez and Company

11. “Big, Blonde and Beautiful” – Motormouth Maybelle and Company

12. “(You’re) Timeless to Me” – Edna Turnblad and Wilbur Turnblad

13. “Good Morning Baltimore (Reprise)” – Tracy Turnblad

14. “Without Love” – Link Larkin, Penny Pingleton, Seaweed J. Stubbs and Tracy Turnblad

15. “I Know Where I’ve Been” – Motormouth Maybelle

16. “(It’s) Hairspray” – Corny Collins

17. “Cooties” – Amber Von Tussle

18. “You Can’t Stop the Beat” – Company

19. “Come So Far (Got So Far to Go)” – Penny Pingleton and Motormouth Maybelle