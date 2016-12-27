Top Stories
These Celebs Walked Red Carpets with Their Kids in 2016!

These Celebs Walked Red Carpets with Their Kids in 2016!

Taylor Swift Meets 96-Year-Old Super Fan Cyrus Porter

Taylor Swift Meets 96-Year-Old Super Fan Cyrus Porter

George Michael's Boyfriend Tweets About Finding Him Dead in Bed

George Michael's Boyfriend Tweets About Finding Him Dead in Bed

Kris Jenner Showered Khloe Kardashian's Boyfriend with Christmas Gifts

Kris Jenner Showered Khloe Kardashian's Boyfriend with Christmas Gifts

Tue, 27 December 2016 at 9:20 am

Gregg Sulkin Gushes Over 'Anti-Social' Co-Star Meghan Markle

Gregg Sulkin Gushes Over 'Anti-Social' Co-Star Meghan Markle

Gregg Sulkin plays Meghan Markle‘s love interest in their upcoming movie Anti-Social, and he recently dished on what it was like working with her.

“She’s a very special person. She is such a talented actress. She’s such a poised, well-mannered classy girl who takes work seriously, and who is very passionate, and we obviously spent a lot of time together. We were in a different country together where we knew nobody,” the 24-year-old Faking It actor told Vanity Fair. “She’s the best, she’s the best…out of all the actresses I’ve worked with in 12 years, I think she’s my favorite.”

He added that Meghan is “such a well-educated human being.”

Meghan is currently dating Prince Harry and had been thrust into the public eye since the news was revealed.

Watch the trailer for Anti-Social if you missed it!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Gregg Sulkin, Meghan Markle

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • How has inauguration news affected Jackie Evancho's sales? - TMZ
  • These are the top 10 celeb weddings of 2016 - Gossip Cop
  • Miley Cyrus explains why she's sad on Christmas - Just Jared Jr
  • The 15 sexiest social media snaps of 2016 - Radar
  • Has Zayn Malik popped the question to Gigi Hadid? - Lainey Gossip
  • Hollywood pays tribute to the late George Michael - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here