Gregg Sulkin Gushes Over 'Anti-Social' Co-Star Meghan Markle

Gregg Sulkin plays Meghan Markle‘s love interest in their upcoming movie Anti-Social, and he recently dished on what it was like working with her.

“She’s a very special person. She is such a talented actress. She’s such a poised, well-mannered classy girl who takes work seriously, and who is very passionate, and we obviously spent a lot of time together. We were in a different country together where we knew nobody,” the 24-year-old Faking It actor told Vanity Fair. “She’s the best, she’s the best…out of all the actresses I’ve worked with in 12 years, I think she’s my favorite.”

He added that Meghan is “such a well-educated human being.”

Meghan is currently dating Prince Harry and had been thrust into the public eye since the news was revealed.

Watch the trailer for Anti-Social if you missed it!