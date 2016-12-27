Top Stories
Will Carrie Fisher's Death Impact 'Star Wars' Episode 8 &amp; 9?

Will Carrie Fisher's Death Impact 'Star Wars' Episode 8 & 9?

These Celebs Walked Red Carpets with Their Kids in 2016!

These Celebs Walked Red Carpets with Their Kids in 2016!

In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2016

In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2016

Kris Jenner Showered Khloe Kardashian's Boyfriend with Christmas Gifts

Kris Jenner Showered Khloe Kardashian's Boyfriend with Christmas Gifts

Tue, 27 December 2016 at 10:27 pm

Mark Wahlberg Debuts Shorter Hair While on Vacation!

Mark Wahlberg Debuts Shorter Hair While on Vacation!

Mark Wahlberg looks buff while hitting the beach Tuesday morning (December 27) in Barbados.

The 45-year-old actor has been enjoying some time in the sun with his wife Rhea Dunham and their four kids – Ella, 13, Michael, 10, Brendan, 8, and Grace, 6 – while on vacation for the holidays.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mark Wahlberg

While taking a dip in the ocean, Mark showed off his much shorter haircut.

For the past few months, Mark has been sporting much longer locks, but it looks like he cut his hair for a fresh start in 2017!

10+ pictures inside of Mark Wahlberg hitting the beach in Barbados…
Just Jared on Facebook
mark wahlberg debuts shorter hair while on vacation 01
mark wahlberg debuts shorter hair while on vacation 02
mark wahlberg debuts shorter hair while on vacation 03
mark wahlberg debuts shorter hair while on vacation 04
mark wahlberg debuts shorter hair while on vacation 05
mark wahlberg debuts shorter hair while on vacation 06
mark wahlberg debuts shorter hair while on vacation 07
mark wahlberg debuts shorter hair while on vacation 08
mark wahlberg debuts shorter hair while on vacation 09
mark wahlberg debuts shorter hair while on vacation 10
mark wahlberg debuts shorter hair while on vacation 11
mark wahlberg debuts shorter hair while on vacation 12
mark wahlberg debuts shorter hair while on vacation 13

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Mark Wahlberg

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • How has inauguration news affected Jackie Evancho's sales? - TMZ
  • These are the top 10 celeb weddings of 2016 - Gossip Cop
  • Miley Cyrus explains why she's sad on Christmas - Just Jared Jr
  • The 15 sexiest social media snaps of 2016 - Radar
  • Has Zayn Malik popped the question to Gigi Hadid? - Lainey Gossip
  • Hollywood pays tribute to the late George Michael - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here