Mark Wahlberg Debuts Shorter Hair While on Vacation!

Mark Wahlberg looks buff while hitting the beach Tuesday morning (December 27) in Barbados.

The 45-year-old actor has been enjoying some time in the sun with his wife Rhea Dunham and their four kids – Ella, 13, Michael, 10, Brendan, 8, and Grace, 6 – while on vacation for the holidays.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mark Wahlberg

While taking a dip in the ocean, Mark showed off his much shorter haircut.

For the past few months, Mark has been sporting much longer locks, but it looks like he cut his hair for a fresh start in 2017!

10+ pictures inside of Mark Wahlberg hitting the beach in Barbados…