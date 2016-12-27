VIDEO: Watch Taylor Swift Surprise 96-Year-Old Super Fan Cyrus Porter!

Top Stories
Tue, 27 December 2016 at 9:42 am

Taylor Swift made one super fan’s dream come true over the weekend – and now, there’s video proof!

The 27-year-old singer surprised grandfather and WWII war veteran Cyrus Porter, 96, of New Madrid, Missouri, who was diagnosed with cancer this year, and who’s one wish was to see Taylor perform once again.

“Taylor Swift was at popo’s for Christmas!,” Cyrus‘ grandson Landon shared on his Twitter account along with pics and a video clip. “Okay this is the last thing i’m posting. @taylorswift13 I still can’t believe it!!

Taylor performed an acoustic version of her hit “Shake It Off” for Cyrus and his family.

“Look what she does, she puts on a show no one else puts on,” Cryus recently told a local news station, before the surprise meeting. “I just liked the way the way she did stuff. Yeah, I just enjoy it, I’m getting old. I’m just enjoying everything.”
Photos: Twitter
Posted to: Taylor Swift, Video

