Wed, 28 December 2016 at 6:50 pm

Rob Gronkowski Gets His Winning Season Despite Back Injury

Rob Gronkowski Gets His Winning Season Despite Back Injury

Rob Gronkowski is getting his winning football season, despite a back injury that has kept him on the sidelines.

The 27-year-old New England Patriots football player had back surgery earlier this month and unfortunately won’t be able to complete the season.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rob Gronkowski

But in a funny new commercial for Madden NFL, Rob shows that he’ll still able to get his winning season…in video game form!

Check out the entire commercial below…

Also pictured: Rob celebrating the opening of the Gronk Zone at Boston Sports Club on Wednesday (December 27) in Medford, MA.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Rob Gronkowski

