Rob Kardashian Leaves Hospital After Diabetes Complications

Rob Kardashian is on his way home.

The 29-year-old reality star left the hospital after being treated for symptoms associated with his diabetes, according to TMZ.

Rob checked himself into West Hill Medical Center on Wednesday night (December 28) after “stress eating” due to his relationship troubles with Blac Chyna.

The site reports he gained weight recently, which triggered issues with his diabetes.

Both his mom Kris Jenner and Chyna reportedly rushed to be by his side.

We are wishing Rob a speedy recovery.