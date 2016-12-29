Top Stories
Debbie Reynolds' Son Todd Fisher Reveals Her Final Words

Ranking JustJared.com's 25 Most Popular Actresses in 2016

Taylor Lautner Is Comforting Billie Lourd Amid Her Double Loss

Carrie Fisher Fans Honor Her Memory with Lightsaber Tribute (Video)

Thu, 29 December 2016 at 1:29 pm

Rob Kardashian Leaves Hospital After Diabetes Complications

Rob Kardashian Leaves Hospital After Diabetes Complications

Rob Kardashian is on his way home.

The 29-year-old reality star left the hospital after being treated for symptoms associated with his diabetes, according to TMZ.

Rob checked himself into West Hill Medical Center on Wednesday night (December 28) after “stress eating” due to his relationship troubles with Blac Chyna.

The site reports he gained weight recently, which triggered issues with his diabetes.

Both his mom Kris Jenner and Chyna reportedly rushed to be by his side.

We are wishing Rob a speedy recovery.
