Khloe Kardashian Offers Advice for 2017: 'Set Small Goals'

Khloe Kardashian is sharing her best advice for making the most of the New Year.

The 32-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her website and app to offer her opinions.

“The new year is a good time to reflect on the baby steps I’ve taken, and how I’ve evolved,” Khloe wrote in a post called “New Year, New Me.” “Not everything is a f–king race — it’s the marathon of life! I think it’s so important to acknowledge the evolution.”

“It took me a long time to get here,” she went on. “I feel like I’ve grown so much this year, with what I can handle and how I react to situations.”

“I like to make goals in life, but I make sure that the goals aren’t too crazy because if you ever fall off the horse, you will beat yourself up,” she added. “It’s good to set small goals, and I never set a crazy time limit for myself.”

Pictured: Khloe and Tristan ringing in the New Year at Club Space in Miami on Saturday (December 31) in Miami, Fla.