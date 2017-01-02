Top Stories
Was Mariah Carey 'Sabotaged' on New Year's Eve? Producers Respond to Claims

Ashley Olsen, 30, Leans on Shirtless Boyfriend Richard Sachs, 58, in St. Barts

Jake Gyllenhaal Goes for a New Year's Day Dip in the Ocean

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Got Married on NYE - See Wedding Photos!

Mon, 02 January 2017 at 3:30 pm

VIDEO: Nick Viall Admits to Recognizing His One Night Stand on 'The Bachelor'

VIDEO: Nick Viall Admits to Recognizing His One Night Stand on 'The Bachelor'

Nick Viall‘s season of The Bachelor premieres tonight, and it was revealed today that he had previously had a one night stand with one of his contestants before the show.

Pictured here, Nick is arriving for his Good Morning America interview in New York City on Monday (January 2), where the hosts asked him about if he recognized the woman in question.

Nick admitted to recognizing Liz and said of her reveal, “You have to check it out to see how interesting it was.”

Watch below!
nick viall gma appearance 01
nick viall gma appearance 02
nick viall gma appearance 03
nick viall gma appearance 04
nick viall gma appearance 05
nick viall gma appearance 06
nick viall gma appearance 07
nick viall gma appearance 08
nick viall gma appearance 09
nick viall gma appearance 10
nick viall gma appearance 11
nick viall gma appearance 12
nick viall gma appearance 13
nick viall gma appearance 14
nick viall gma appearance 15
nick viall gma appearance 16
nick viall gma appearance 17
nick viall gma appearance 18
nick viall gma appearance 19
nick viall gma appearance 20
nick viall gma appearance 21
nick viall gma appearance 22
nick viall gma appearance 23

Photos: FameFlynet
Posted to: Nick Viall, The Bachelor, Video

