Patrick Schwarenegger Debuts Braided Hair While on Vacation in Mexico!

New year, new look for Patrick Schwarzenegger?!

The 23-year-old model and actor took to Twitter to share a daring new hairstyle while on vacation in Cabos San Lucas, Mexico.

Patrick shared a super silly pic of himself with braided hair while in vacation!

Patrick was in Mexico to ring in the new year with his friends.

Before jetting out for his vacation, Patrick and his family hit up a Lakers game in Los Angeles Christmas night.

