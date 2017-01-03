Patrick Schwarenegger Debuts Braided Hair While on Vacation in Mexico!

Top Stories
Tue, 03 January 2017 at 5:35 pm

New year, new look for Patrick Schwarzenegger?!

The 23-year-old model and actor took to Twitter to share a daring new hairstyle while on vacation in Cabos San Lucas, Mexico.

Patrick shared a super silly pic of himself with braided hair while in vacation!

Patrick was in Mexico to ring in the new year with his friends.

Before jetting out for his vacation, Patrick and his family hit up a Lakers game in Los Angeles Christmas night.

Click inside to see what Patrick Schwarzenegger looks like when he took his braids out…
