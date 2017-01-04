Top Stories
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Kylie Jenner Quits Working for Her App After 'Very Personal' Post is Published Without Her Approval

Kylie Jenner Quits Working for Her App After 'Very Personal' Post is Published Without Her Approval

Mariah Carey Sets Record Straight In First Interview After New Year's Eve Performance

Mariah Carey Sets Record Straight In First Interview After New Year's Eve Performance

Kanye West Dropped Lots of Money on This Christmas Gift

Kanye West Dropped Lots of Money on This Christmas Gift

Wed, 04 January 2017 at 12:10 pm

Chris Brown & Soulja Boy's Feud Is Getting Serious, According to This Rapper

Chris Brown & Soulja Boy's Feud Is Getting Serious, According to This Rapper
  • O.T. Genasis is opening up about how serious Chris Brown‘s latest feud has become – TMZ
  • There are 10 new award show categories for the iHeartRadio Music Awards – Just Jared Jr
  • Woah! Is this lewd Justin Bieber story fake? – Gossip Cop
  • Emma Stone had to take a day off from the awards show circuit! – Lainey Gossip
  • Mariah Carey is not backing down – TooFab
  • Huge Beyonce news! – MTV
  • Here’s Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt‘s entire divorce timeline – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Wenn
Posted to: Chris Brown, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mariah Carey spotted leaving a weed dispensary while on her Aspen vacation - TMZ
  • Is Heather Locklear in rehab? - Gossip Cop
  • Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid cuddle up in new Instagram selfie - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian changes her name on her social medias - Radar
  • Leonardo DiCaprio spends New Year's Eve in Mexico - Lainey Gossip
  • Omarosa has reportedly been given a job in the White House - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here