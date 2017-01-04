Top Stories
Wed, 04 January 2017 at 3:04 am

Lena Dunham Praises 'Glamour' For Including Her Cellulite on Cover

Lena Dunham Praises 'Glamour' For Including Her Cellulite on Cover

Lena Dunham is thanking Glamour magazine for including her cellulite on the cover of her upcoming issue.

The 30-year-old Girls star took to her Instagram to pen a lengthy note about her appearance and the public’s perception of her looks.

“Okay, here goes: throughout my teens I was told, in no uncertain terms, that I was f**king funny looking. Potbelly, rabbit teeth, knock knees- I could never seem to get it right and it haunted my every move. I posed as the sassy confident one, secretly horrified and hurt by careless comments and hostility,” she began.

Lena added, “Let’s get something straight: I didn’t hate what I looked like- I hated the culture that was telling me to hate it. When my career started, some people celebrated my look but always through the lens of ‘Isn’t she brave? Isn’t it such a bold move to show THAT body on TV?’”

“Then there were the legions of trolls who made high school teasing look like a damned joke with the violent threats they heaped on, the sickening insults that made me ache for teen girls like me who might be reading my comments. Well, today this body is on the cover of a magazine that millions of women will read, without photoshop, my thigh on full imperfect display,” she wrote.

Click inside to read the rest of Lena’s note…

“Whether you agree with my politics, like my show or connect to what I do, it doesn’t matter- my body isn’t fair game. No one’s is, no matter their size, color, gender identity, and there’s a place for us all in popular culture to be recognized as beautiful. Haters are gonna have to get more intellectual and creative with their disses in 2017 because none of us are going to be scared into muumuus by faceless basement dwellers, or cruel blogs, or even our partners and friends. Thank you to the women in Hollywood (and on Instagram!) leading the way, inspiring and normalizing the female form in EVERY form, and thank you to @glamourmag for letting my cellulite do the damn thing on news stands everywhere today ❤️ Love you all.”
lena dunham thanks glamour for putting cellulite on cover 01

Photos: Glamour
Posted to: Lena Dunham

