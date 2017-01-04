VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson, Tom Jones, Gavin Rossdale, & Will.i.am Perform 'Under Pressure' For 'The Voice UK'!
The Voice UK coaches have teamed up for an awesome duet!!
New coach Jennifer Hudson, Gavin Rossdale, will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones have just released a brief preview of their Saturday (January 7) season premiere, featuring them singing a rendition of The Queen classic “Under Pressure.”
“I think with the combination of us it will help them to learn a lot so they can make it in the industry. It takes more than just talent, it’s just as much about business,” Jennifer expressed about being a new coach (via The Sun). “We can teach them that to last and sustain, and know how to be in this game. I think we might actually have more than one star. Stars.”
Pictured: Jennifer, Gavin, Tom and Will attending their The Voice UK press launch held at the Millbank Tower on Wednesday (January 4) in London, England.
The Coaches – Under Pressure | The Voice UK 2017
FYI: Jennifer is wearing a Altuzarra dress.