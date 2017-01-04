Top Stories
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Kylie Jenner Quits Working for Her App After 'Very Personal' Post is Published Without Her Approval

Kylie Jenner Quits Working for Her App After 'Very Personal' Post is Published Without Her Approval

Mariah Carey Sets Record Straight In First Interview After New Year's Eve Performance

Mariah Carey Sets Record Straight In First Interview After New Year's Eve Performance

Kanye West Dropped Lots of Money on This Christmas Gift

Kanye West Dropped Lots of Money on This Christmas Gift

Wed, 04 January 2017 at 12:17 pm

VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson, Tom Jones, Gavin Rossdale, & Will.i.am Perform 'Under Pressure' For 'The Voice UK'!

VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson, Tom Jones, Gavin Rossdale, & Will.i.am Perform 'Under Pressure' For 'The Voice UK'!

The Voice UK coaches have teamed up for an awesome duet!!

New coach Jennifer Hudson, Gavin Rossdale, will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones have just released a brief preview of their Saturday (January 7) season premiere, featuring them singing a rendition of The Queen classic “Under Pressure.”

“I think with the combination of us it will help them to learn a lot so they can make it in the industry. It takes more than just talent, it’s just as much about business,” Jennifer expressed about being a new coach (via The Sun). “We can teach them that to last and sustain, and know how to be in this game. I think we might actually have more than one star. Stars.”

Pictured: Jennifer, Gavin, Tom and Will attending their The Voice UK press launch held at the Millbank Tower on Wednesday (January 4) in London, England.


The Coaches – Under Pressure | The Voice UK 2017

FYI: Jennifer is wearing a Altuzarra dress.
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer hudson tom jones gavin rossdale will i am perform under pressure for the voice uk 01
jennifer hudson tom jones gavin rossdale will i am perform under pressure for the voice uk 02
jennifer hudson tom jones gavin rossdale will i am perform under pressure for the voice uk 03
jennifer hudson tom jones gavin rossdale will i am perform under pressure for the voice uk 04
jennifer hudson tom jones gavin rossdale will i am perform under pressure for the voice uk 05
jennifer hudson tom jones gavin rossdale will i am perform under pressure for the voice uk 06
jennifer hudson tom jones gavin rossdale will i am perform under pressure for the voice uk 07
jennifer hudson tom jones gavin rossdale will i am perform under pressure for the voice uk 08
jennifer hudson tom jones gavin rossdale will i am perform under pressure for the voice uk 09
jennifer hudson tom jones gavin rossdale will i am perform under pressure for the voice uk 10
jennifer hudson tom jones gavin rossdale will i am perform under pressure for the voice uk 11
jennifer hudson tom jones gavin rossdale will i am perform under pressure for the voice uk 12
jennifer hudson tom jones gavin rossdale will i am perform under pressure for the voice uk 13
jennifer hudson tom jones gavin rossdale will i am perform under pressure for the voice uk 14
jennifer hudson tom jones gavin rossdale will i am perform under pressure for the voice uk 15
jennifer hudson tom jones gavin rossdale will i am perform under pressure for the voice uk 16
jennifer hudson tom jones gavin rossdale will i am perform under pressure for the voice uk 17

Credit: Mario Mitsis; Photos: WENN
Posted to: Gavin Rossdale, Jennifer Hudson, Tom Jones, will i am

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mariah Carey spotted leaving a weed dispensary while on her Aspen vacation - TMZ
  • Is Heather Locklear in rehab? - Gossip Cop
  • Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid cuddle up in new Instagram selfie - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian changes her name on her social medias - Radar
  • Leonardo DiCaprio spends New Year's Eve in Mexico - Lainey Gossip
  • Omarosa has reportedly been given a job in the White House - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here